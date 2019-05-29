‘Bachelor’ Couple Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham Welcome ‘Beautiful’ First Child

She’s here! “Bachelor” couple Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are officially parents.

The reality stars welcomed their first child, a daughter, on Wednesday. Arie announced the happy news on his Instagram Stories, following a slew of live updates on Lauren’s labor process.

“We have a healthy, BEAUTIFUL baby girl,” Arie wrote, revealing that the newborn weighed in at 6 lbs. 13 oz. – impressively close to Lauren’s guess of 6 lbs. 18 oz.

WATCH: ‘The Bachelor’s’ Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham Reveal Their Baby’s Gender

“Mommy and baby are doing great, we are so incredibly happy,” he added.

Lauren went into labor on Tuesday night and appeared to be in good spirits at the hospital while awaiting her bundle of joy’s arrival. In fact, Arie even shared a peek at his wife pushing him in a wheelchair instead of the other way around!

The pair is keeping their daughter’s name under wraps – at least for now. Given their infectious excitement for parenthood until the very last stages of Lauren’s pregnancy, it seems likely they won’t be able to keep more info under wraps for long!

Congrats to the new mom and dad.

— Erin Biglow