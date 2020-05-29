‘Bachelor’ Couple Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph Call It Quits

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph have called it quits. The former “Bachelor” took to Instagram to share the news, writing, “Sometimes people are just meant to be friends – and that’s okay. We both have grown immensely and been through so much together – so this isn’t the end of our story, it’s the start of a whole new chapter for us.”



Meanwhile, Cassie shared a carousel of photos with Colton on her Instagram, writing, “Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each other’s lives. With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there. I love Colton very much and have an enormous amount of respect for him. We have both learned and grown so much these past couple years, and will always have each other’s back. Always.”

Colton, a former football player, gave his final rose to Cassie on season 23 of the hit dating series in 2018, but never got down on one knee.

Rumors have been swirling that the pair was on the rocks since Colton returned home to Colorado after staying with Cassie’s family in Huntington Beach, California, during his Coronavirus recovery.

Colton had recently called Cassie a wonderful caretaker during his recovery, and shared that sentiment with Access. Check it out in the interview above.