‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Demi Burnett Slams Trolls Hating Her For Coming Out

Spoiler alert: If you thought this season of “The Bachelorette” was thrilling, then get ready because here comes “Bachelor in Paradise.”

The trailer for season six of “Bachelor in Paradise” has everybody talking. Former “Bachelor” contestant Demi Burnett is making history as a “queer queen,” seen engaging in the dating franchise’s first ever same-sex relationship.

In the preview, Demi exclaims, “I don’t care who sees this” before mounting a mystery woman on her bed, then later revealing “I can definitely picture being with her for the rest of my life.”

One fan, caught by surprise, tweeting, “My face watching @demi_burnett seeing her making out with a girl on #bip #BachelorInParadise #MenTellAll.”

The 24-year-old is out and proud, as are some of her fans who have taken to Twitter to voice their support and applaud the show’s LGTQ+ direction.

One supporter tweeting, “I AM HERE FOR THE FIRST BISEXUAL BACHELORETTE @demi_burnett #TheBachelorette #BachelorInParadise.”

Others not so much. Haters have expressed their dissatisfaction, sending homophobic messages, accusing her of ruining the show and even threatening to boycott this season.

“This is the first season I WILL NOT watch BIP due to the same sex disgusting behavior on screen. I have nothing against their choice of lifestyle but I don’t like to have it shoved down my throat on TV. you ruined your show for me and 300 others,” said Judith Taylor.

This is the first season I WILL NOT watch BIP due to the same sex disgusting behavior on screen. I have nothing against their choice of lifestyle but I don’t like to have it shoved down my throat on TV . you ruined your show for me and 300 others, — Judith Taylor (@JudithT70259263) July 24, 2019

The reality star clapping back, “The moment you described the relationship as disgusting is the moment you claimed yourself as homophobic.”

The moment you described the relationship as disgusting is the moment you claimed yourself as homophobic https://t.co/rSnrWJR0Hw — Demi Burnett (@demi_burnett) July 24, 2019

Demi isn’t the only one slamming trolls for her coming out.

A supporter tweeting, “I thank the producers for trying to hard to create a safe place for us to speak our truth and represent, but it’s the viewers that need to find it in their hearts to love and accept the LGBTQ+ community. ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤ #loveconquershate.”

I thank the producers for trying to hard to create a safe place for us to speak our truth and represent, but it’s the viewers that need to find it in their hearts to love and accept the LGBTQ+ community. ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 #loveconquershate — Jaimi King (@king_jaims) July 26, 2019

Even “Bachelorette” alum Kaitlyn Bristowe came to Demi’s defense, writing, “This makes me sick to my stomach. I hate bringing attention to this, but I love that we can all stand up against it. I’m proud of you Demi. And I’m proud of the show for evolving.”

This makes me sick to my stomach. I hate bringing attention to this, but I love that we can all stand up against it. I’m proud of you Demi. And I’m proud of the show for evolving. https://t.co/7aTxuDugTn — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) July 24, 2019

The show hasn’t started, but the drama has already begun! Tune in August 5 for the season premiere of “Bachelor in Paradise.”

— by Marielle Williams