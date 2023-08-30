‘Bachelor’ Star Matt James Cheers On Mom Patty For Competing On ‘The Golden Bachelor’

One “Golden Bachelor” contestant already has an all-star cheering squad!

Former “Bachelor” Matt James reacted to the news of his mom, Patty James, competing on the upcoming romance reality series and gave her his full seal of approval.

“I ccc uuu mama,” he teased on his Instagram story, sharing a promo photo of Patty alongside a flaming heart emoji.

The North Carolina resident is among 22 women vying for the affection of retired restaurateur Gerry Turner, 72, on ABC’s upcoming spinoff, the network announced this week. Each contestant is at least 60 years old.

Following the news, Patty herself shared anticipation for the season to drop and posted peeks at a recent photo spread with her fellow competitors.

“Sooo exciting…” she teased in her Instagram caption.

The 70-year-old also got well wishes from Matt’s girlfriend, “Bachelor” winner Rachael Kirkconnell, who chimed in with a supportive comment.

“She’s ready to find love,” Rachael wrote.

And it seems Patty may be ready to party as well! According to “fun facts” released about each “Golden Bachelor” contestant, Patty “loves her body glitter and encourages you to do the same.”

“The Golden Bachelor” premieres Thursday, Sept. 28, at 8 p.m. PT/ET on ABC.