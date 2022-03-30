‘Bachelorette’ Alum Andi Dorfman Engaged To Boyfriend Blaine Hart: ‘WORTH THE WAIT’

Andi Dorfman has given out her final rose!

The former “Bachelorette” star took to Instagram to on Wednesday reveal that she’s engaged to her boyfriend, Blaine Hart.

“WORTH THE WAIT!!!!” the 34-year-old captioned a pic of the sweet pair sharing a kiss on the beach after Blaine popped the big question.

Andi confessed to People that the romantic proposal was really “great and intimate,” sharing, “Blaine told me he made dinner reservations and asked if I wanted to do sunset cocktails on the beach, which is something we do all the time here in L.A.”

Adding, “We get down to our spot, pour some wine, walked toward the water and when I turned around, he was on one knee,” she continued. “I don’t even remember what he said, I just remember hugging him and crying. I didn’t even remember seeing the ring at first. ”

The reality star also told the mag that the two picked out her stunning ring together and used the same jeweler who made an engagement ring for Andi’s mom nearly 40 years ago.

“I love that it is more traditional with the halo and split shank but mostly, I love that I look at it — and as cheesy as it sounds — it symbolizes so much love and happiness,” she told People. “I love, too, that Blaine visited my parents in Atlanta to ask both of them for their blessing and even called my sister to ask for hers as well. That just epitomizes the kind of man Blaine is.”

Andi, who starred as “The Bachelorette” for the show’s tenth season, first met her future hubby 15 years ago at a party. The pair reconnected last summer in Italy.