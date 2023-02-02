‘Bachelorette’ Alum Clare Crawley Marries Ryan Dawkins: ‘Happiest Day Of My Life’

Clare Crawley has given out her final rose!

“The Bachelorette” alum tied the knot with Ryan Dawkins in Sacramento, Calif., on Feb. 1, according to People.

In a statement to the publication, the 41-year-old gushed over their intimate nuptials, sharing, “If I had to do this day over every single day for the rest of my life… I wouldn’t change a thing! Happiest day of my life hands down!”

The former reality star’s wedding comes just days after she told fans that her original wedding dress was stolen from her car.

“When Ryan and I got back from Hawaii at the beginning of this week, my car had been broken into while we were gone. And guess what was in the car? Keep in mind my wedding is very soon. My wedding dress was in my car,” Clare shared on her Instagram Story over the weekend.

Adding, “It was in there because I was supposed to take it to get its last alteration and I wanted to remind myself not to forget it.”

Luckily, Clare, who starred as “The Bachelorette” back in 2020, found another dress just in time for her big day.

“Within three days, I got a brand-new dress altered, pressed, completely altered again in the best way, like even more fitting. Turns out, that was the wedding dress that was on my Pinterest board three years ago. It’s the dress of my dreams,” she noted.

Clare started dating the Mascot Sports CEO in 2021 and he popped the big question in October 2022.

At the time of his romantic proposal, Clare shared the exciting news on social media, writing, “He has held me in my darkness, loves me through my healing, and we now celebrate the light together. The easiest YES of my life.”