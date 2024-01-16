‘Bachelorette’ Alum Clare Crawley Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Ryan Dawkins: ‘A Miracle’

Clare Crawley is a mom!

The former “Bachelorette” and husband Ryan Dawkins have welcomed their first child, a baby girl. Clare shared the happy news with a sweet Instagram video of the newborn on Monday, revealing her name and birth details.

“Welcome to the world Rowen Lily Dawkins 🤍 1/15/24 • 6lbs10oz,” the reality star wrote in her caption. “I prayed for you my entire life and to finally hold you in our arms is nothing short of a miracle and a dream come true!”

Ryan seemed equally smitten, dropping a heartfelt comment on Clare’s post.

“It’s like falling in love with you all over again,” he replied.

Baby Rowen was born via surrogate and Clare kept fans updated on her journey to motherhood.

The 42-year-old confirmed in July that she and Ryan were expecting and shared in a personal Instagram post how much it meant to know that one of her life’s biggest dreams was finally coming true.

“I can’t tell you how hard it has been to hold this secret in, as I’ve shared the last 10 years of my life with you all! This is one journey though that Ryan and I have been keeping close to our hearts as we navigated the uncertain world of IVF and all that comes with it up until this point,” Clare wrote at the time, giving her and Ryan’s “amazing angel surrogate” a special shoutout.

Clare and Ryan tied the knot in February 2023. The Mascot Sports CEO is dad to two older daughters and previously shared his excitement to expand his family.

“You are the most incredible wife and bonus mom, bringing so much love & happiness into our lives. Our little one is beyond lucky to have you as a mom,” he wrote to Claire in an Instagram comment over the summer. “I love you so much. Party of 5!”