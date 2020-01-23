‘Bachelorette’ Alum Tyler Gwozdz Dead At 29 After Suspected Overdose

Tyler Gwozdz, former “Bachelorette” heartthrob has died, according to the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The 29-year-old reportedly suffered a “medical emergency” last week. Earlier Thursday, reports began to surface that Tyler, who was a brief contender for Hannah Brown’s rose, had been hospitalized after a suspected overdose.

The Boca Raton Police Services said that officers responded to a call for what appeared to be an accidental overdose around 10:45 AM on January 13, according to E! News. Multiple reports claimed Tyler was hospitalized in the ICU for over a week before he succumbed to the overdose.

Documents obtained by Access Hollywood include Tyler’s date of death as Wednesday, January 22.

Fans of the “Bachelorette” may remember Tyler as an early standout on the show—known as “Tyler G” when he appeared on Hannah’s season, he also got the first one-on-one date with the Bachelorette. Hannah described him as a “stud,” saying she thought of him as “Tim Tebow, but hotter.” The two took a helicopter to an ATV ride, and seemingly enjoyed each other’s company.

However, Tyler left the show three weeks in, with no explanation offered to the viewers. Hannah has yet to comment on his passing.

Our thoughts are with Tyler’s family during this heartbreaking time.