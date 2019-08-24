‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay Is Married To Bryan Abasolo

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo are officially husband and wife!

The couple confirmed the news to People who also had stunning snaps of the bride in her wedding gown.

The publication reports that the couple exchanged “handwritten vows” at the altar.

Guests who attended included #BachelorNation’s Kristina Schulan, Astrid Loch and Bibiana Julian.

Rachel previously chatted with Access Hollywood on our series “Golf Car Confessions with Scott Evans” and revealed how her dad helped her realize that Bryan was the one for her!

“I always said that my dad liked two out of the three (contestants), and America liked this guy Peter (Kraus). But my dad was like, ‘Something is off,'” she admitted.

“I really value my dad’s opinion. I started noticing stuff, but to get conformation from my dad, I was like, ‘We see the same things, we think a lot alike.'”

She also revealed that after the wedding she wants to start having kids!

“I want four kids,” Rachel admitted. “Hopefully there is twins, so we can knock this out of the way, that’s what Bryan wants.”

Adding, “He wants twins back to back, and I was like, ‘Are you going to have the babies?'”

Congrats to the happy couple!

— Stephanie Swaim