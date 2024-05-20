Eminem & Daughter Hailie Jade Dance At Her Wedding To Evan McClintock

Will the new father-in-law please stand up? Eminem’s daughter is a married woman!

Hailie Jade tied the knot with fiancé Evan McClintock in a dreamy ceremony over the weekend with her rap icon father at her side.

The “Just a Little Shady” podcast host, 28, confirmed the wedding in a new Instagram post on May 20, sharing multiple loved-up peeks at her and Evan’s formal nuptials.

“Waking up a wife this week,” she wrote in her caption alongside ring and happy tears emojis.

Hailie wore a strapless, mermaid-cut white gown with voluminous ruffles throughout the skirt and train while Evan sported a timeless black tux. The pair was seen sharing multiple newlywed kisses in her post, posing with their officiant at a flower-adorned altar and in front of a classic white convertible. The pair reportedly exchanged vows at Greencrest Manor in Battle Creek, Mich.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration. So so many happy tears were shed, laughs & smiles were had, & so much love was felt. Evan and I are feeling so grateful for all of the family & friends that traveled to support us and be a part of this new chapter of our lives as husband & wife,” the bride continued.

Though Hailie didn’t share any photos of Eminem herself, snaps obtained by TMZ show the pair enjoying a father-daughter dance and the hip-hop superstar posing with the newlyweds The outlet also reports that Em’s famous pals including 50 Cent, Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine were in attendance.

Hailie got more love in the comments of her IG post from sister and fellow recent bride Alaina Scott, who got married over the summer with Hailie as a bridesmaid.

“I hope this day, but more importantly I hope this life is everything you’ve dreamed of and more,” she wrote. “You are so deserving.”