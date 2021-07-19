Backstreet Boys Reveal What Their Las Vegas Concert Series Will Be Like: ‘It’s Like You’re Going To A Christmas Party’

The Backstreet Boys are back and getting ready to perform in Las Vegas!

The iconic boy band will be returning to Sin City for “A Very Backstreet Christmas Party” which will be a series of 12 shows at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

This is the group’s first time in three years performing at the Zappos Theater since their “Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life” residency from 2017 – 2018.

Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles spoke to Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson and Howie Dorough about their upcoming concert series.

“To perform live in front of an audience again is going to be a blessing,” Kevin said. “We were in the middle of our DNA World Tour in South America when the word changed, and we haven’t performed since.”

Nick explained what fans can expect to see, “You’re going to see a Backstreet Boys show, we’re going to put our hits in it. We’re going to do some new Christmas records and some classic Christmas records.”

Adding, “It’s like you’re going to a Christmas Party and you got your suit on and you’re looking very dapper and as time goes on, before you know it, the CEO is on the table top and everyone is partying, so that’s pretty much what it will feel like in Vegas.”

The stockings were hung by the chimney with care, in hopes that Backstreet Boys tickets soon would be there… 🎁 A VERY BACKSTREET CHRISTMAS PARTY tickets are on sale now!!! Which date will we see you at?? 😎❤️💚 #BSBChristmasParty https://t.co/udenA895FA pic.twitter.com/mWjt1AeA52 — Backstreet Boys (@backstreetboys) July 16, 2021

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Backstreet Boys went their separate ways to quarantine with their families but now that they’re working together again, they’re feeling really excited.

“I think we missed each other to be honest with you, we were go, go, go on the DNA tour and you know, right at the end of our South America run when we had to get out town and get back home and literally three days after we got back to the states, lockdown happened and obviously nobody knew how long this was going to go, it was up in the air,” AJ said. “We postponed our DNA tour until 2022, we communicated and talked on Zoom but we took this opportunity to make a Christmas album and we talked about doing one for over 28 years and now we’re finally doing it.”

Tickets for “A Very Backstreet Christmas Party” are available now at Ticketmaster and $1 from every ticket purchased will be donated to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada.

