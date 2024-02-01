Britney Spears Seemingly Responds To Justin Timberlake’s Viral Apology Refusal: ‘I’m Not Sorry’

Game on! Britney Spears doesn’t appear to be taking kindly to Justin Timberlake’s candid onstage remarks.

The pop princess seemingly responded to her ex-boyfriend’s now-viral remark that he was apologizing “to absolutely f***ing nobody,” sharing in a new Instagram post on Feb. 1 that she’d caught wind of negative chatter and is ready to throw down.

“Someone told me someone was talking s*** about me on the streets !!!” she wrote in her caption, before posing a challenge to an unnamed target. “Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time ??? I’m not sorry !!!”

Though neither Britney, 42, nor Justin, 43, have specified who or what inspired their respective comments, the “Toxic” singer’s post came just hours after video surfaced of Justin telling concertgoers at his Irving Plaza show in New York City that he isn’t sorry either.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood)

“I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f***ing nobody,” he said in between songs.

The “SexyBack” hitmaker has been promoting his solo music comeback more than five years after his last studio album.

Britney previously appeared to extend an olive branch to Justin months after she reflected on the ups and downs of their early 2000s relationship in her bombshell memoir “The Woman in Me.” Just days before Justin’s latest concert, she offered a mea culpa and even praised the lead single off JT’s upcoming album “Everything I Thought It Was.”

“I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry… I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song ‘Selfish’ It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard ???” she wrote on Instagram, including video from Justin’s recent appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

“Ps ‘Sanctified’ is wow too,” she added.

As of Thursday morning, the post had been deleted.

Fans have rallied across social media in support of Britney and Janet Jackson following Justin’s apology refusal, which sparked outrage from many who believe the candid declaration was a not-so-subtle shot at both artists. This week also marks exactly 20 years since his and Janet’s infamous 2004 Super Bowl performance during which he exposed her breast in what was called a “wardrobe malfunction” at the time.