Bad Bunny, Bryan Cranston, J.K. Simmons & More To Face Off In MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game

Bad Bunny is stepping up to the plate!

The “Me Porto Bonito” rapper is among the stars who have just been added to the roster for the 2022 MGM Rewards Celebrity Softball Game.

Bryan Cranston, J.K. Simmons, and Action Bronson have also been tapped to play, as well as two-time World Series champion Hunter Pence and two-time all-star Shawn Green.

The celebrities join an already star-studded lineup, featuring JoJo Siwa, Quavo, Anthony Ramos, Chloe Kim, Rob Lowe, Simu Liu and CC Sabathia.

The game will air on MLB Network – and stream live on Peacock, YouTube, Pluto TV, Bleacher Report and across MLB’s social media platforms – on July 18. The stars are expected to take the field at approximately 10:15 PM ET/7:15 PM PT.