BAFTA Nominations 2023: Michelle Williams Snubbed, ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’ Dominates

The Oscars race is heating up! The 2023 BAFTA nominations were announced on Thursday, marking the latest milestone leading up to the Academy Awards in March.
Germany’s “All Quiet on the Western Front” remake dominated the list with 14 nods, including Best Film, Best Director and co-star Albrecht Schuch for Best Supporting Actor.
Established favorites “Everything Everywhere All At Once” and “The Banshees of Inisherin” tied for second with 10 nominations, with nods on the acting side for “Everything” stars Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Jamie Lee Curtis, and “Banshees” ensemble Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan, all of whom have scored recognition throughout this year’s awards season.
Surprises included the omission of “The Fabelmans” star Michelle Williams, once considered a lock for the Best Supporting Actress Oscar list until both the SAG Awards and now BAFTA left her off their lineups. “Fabelmans” filmmaker Steven Spielberg, who won the Golden Globe earlier this month, was also shut out of contention for BAFTA’s Best Director awards.
Other performers considered Oscar frontrunners were included in the BAFTAs, from “Wakanda Forever” star Angela Bassett to “The Whale’s” Brendan Fraser and more.
The BAFTAs will take place on Sunday, Feb. 19 in London. Check out the full list of nominees below:
Best Film
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
TÁR
Best Director
Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Park Chan-wook, Decision to Leave
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Todd Field, TÁR
Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King
Best Leading Actor
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Daryl McCormack, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
Best Leading Actress
Cate Blanchett, TÁR
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actor
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front
Micheal Ward, Empire of Light
Best Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Dolly de Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Carey Mulligan, She Said
Best Original Screenplay
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Todd Field, TÁR
Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness
Best Adapted Screenplay
Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, and Ian Stokell, All Quiet on the Western Front
Kazuo Ishiguro, Living
Colm Bairéad, The Quiet Girl
Rebecca Lenkiewicz, She Said
Samuel D. Hunter, The Whale
Outstanding British Film
Aftersun
The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian and Charles
Empire of Light
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Living
Roald Dahl’s Matilda: The Musical
See How They Run
The Swimmers
The Wonder
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer
Charlotte Wells, Aftersun
Georgia Oakley and Hélène Sifre, Blue Jean
Marie Lidén, Electric Malady
Katy Brand, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Maia Kenworthy, Rebellion
Best Film Not in the English Language
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Corsage
Decision to Leave
The Quiet Girl
Best Documentary
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
Moonage Daydream
Navalny
Best Animated Film
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Best Original Score
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Best Casting
Aftersun
All Quiet on the Western Front
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Triangle of Sadness
Best Cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Elvis
Empire of Light
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Editing
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Production Design
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Batman
Elvis
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Best Costume Design
All Quiet on the Western Front
Amsterdam
Babylon
Elvis
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Best Makeup and Hair
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Elvis
Roald Dahl’s Matilda: The Musical
The Whale
Best Sound
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
TÁR
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Special Visual Effects
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Top Gun: Maverick
Best British Short Animation
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse
Middle Watch
Your Mountain Is Waiting
Best British Short Film
The Ballad of Olive Morris
Bazigaga
Bus Girl
A Drifting Up
An Irish Goodbye
EE Rising Star
Aimee Lou Wood
Daryl McCormack
Emma Mackey
Naomi Ackie
Sheila Atim
