BAFTA Nominations 2023: Michelle Williams Snubbed, ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’ Dominates

The Oscars race is heating up! The 2023 BAFTA nominations were announced on Thursday, marking the latest milestone leading up to the Academy Awards in March.

Germany’s “All Quiet on the Western Front” remake dominated the list with 14 nods, including Best Film, Best Director and co-star Albrecht Schuch for Best Supporting Actor.

Established favorites “Everything Everywhere All At Once” and “The Banshees of Inisherin” tied for second with 10 nominations, with nods on the acting side for “Everything” stars Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Jamie Lee Curtis, and “Banshees” ensemble Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan, all of whom have scored recognition throughout this year’s awards season.

Surprises included the omission of “The Fabelmans” star Michelle Williams, once considered a lock for the Best Supporting Actress Oscar list until both the SAG Awards and now BAFTA left her off their lineups. “Fabelmans” filmmaker Steven Spielberg, who won the Golden Globe earlier this month, was also shut out of contention for BAFTA’s Best Director awards.

Other performers considered Oscar frontrunners were included in the BAFTAs, from “Wakanda Forever” star Angela Bassett to “The Whale’s” Brendan Fraser and more.

The BAFTAs will take place on Sunday, Feb. 19 in London. Check out the full list of nominees below:

Best Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

TÁR

Best Director

Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Park Chan-wook, Decision to Leave

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Todd Field, TÁR

Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King

Best Leading Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Daryl McCormack, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Best Leading Actress

Cate Blanchett, TÁR

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front

Micheal Ward, Empire of Light

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Dolly de Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Best Original Screenplay

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, TÁR

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Best Adapted Screenplay

Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, and Ian Stokell, All Quiet on the Western Front

Kazuo Ishiguro, Living

Colm Bairéad, The Quiet Girl

Rebecca Lenkiewicz, She Said

Samuel D. Hunter, The Whale

Outstanding British Film

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian and Charles

Empire of Light

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Living

Roald Dahl’s Matilda: The Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer

Charlotte Wells, Aftersun

Georgia Oakley and Hélène Sifre, Blue Jean

Marie Lidén, Electric Malady

Katy Brand, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Maia Kenworthy, Rebellion

Best Film Not in the English Language

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Corsage

Decision to Leave

The Quiet Girl

Best Documentary

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

Best Animated Film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Best Casting

Aftersun

All Quiet on the Western Front

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Triangle of Sadness

Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Empire of Light

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Editing

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Batman

Elvis

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Best Costume Design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Amsterdam

Babylon

Elvis

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Best Makeup and Hair

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Roald Dahl’s Matilda: The Musical

The Whale

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

TÁR

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Special Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Top Gun: Maverick

Best British Short Animation

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse

Middle Watch

Your Mountain Is Waiting

Best British Short Film

The Ballad of Olive Morris

Bazigaga

Bus Girl

A Drifting Up

An Irish Goodbye

EE Rising Star

Aimee Lou Wood

Daryl McCormack

Emma Mackey

Naomi Ackie

Sheila Atim