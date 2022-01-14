Rebel Wilson Is Hosting The 2022 BAFTA Film Awards

Rebel Wilson will be the host of the BAFTA Film Awards!

The actress confirmed the news in a Tweet on Friday which also mocked “Harry Potter” author JK Rowling’s past tweets about the transgender community.

“I’ve recently gone through a huge transformation so hopefully JK Rowling approves of me hosting the 2022 @BAFTA‘s,” she Tweeted.

The official account for the award show also shared the news in a Tweet that read, “And your host for the 2022 #EEBAFTAs is… 🥁🥁🥁 …the one and only @RebelWilson! We can’t wait for Rebel to bring her trademark humour and unique charisma to the ceremony on Sunday 13 March 🤩 You won’t want to miss it!”

The BAFTA Film Awards are scheduled to take place on March 13, 2022 at The Royal Albert Hall in London and will air on BBC One.

The actress said in a statement, ““I am very honored to be hosting the EE British Academy Film Awards in March, where COVID will no longer exist because it will clearly have been cancelled by then. It’s going to be so much fun! I don’t wanna put any pressure on this – I know I’m not going to be funny because I am no longer fat.”

She continued, “And besides, I’m not going to ‘sweat-it’ with nerves because I have a peculiar medical condition where I can’t sweat… or cause offense to people because of my adorable Australian accent. So basically I’ll just be there to hang out with Dame Judi Dench and together we’ll both try and bond with Daniel Craig. And yes, I do mean ‘bond.’ This show will be an anniversary celebration of some important British film franchises such as ‘Harry Potter’ and not such as ‘Cats’. Everybody’s going to love it, I’m sure! See you guys in March.”