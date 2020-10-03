Barack & Michelle Obama Celebrate 28 Years Of Marriage

Barack and Michelle Obama are celebrating 28 years of marriage!

The former first lady took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute to her longtime husband on their special day.

“28 years with this one. 💕 I love @BarackObama for his smile, his character, and his compassion. So grateful to have him as a partner through everything life throws at us. And this year, we have a request for you — pick one person in your life who might not vote and make sure they do. Tell us about it in the comments,” Michelle wrote alongside a sweet photo of the two.

The former POTUS also shared a heartfelt post about their successful marriage on his own Instagram account, writing, “Even with everything going on, I wanted to take a moment to say happy anniversary to the love of my life. Every day with @MichelleObama makes me a better husband, a better father, and a better human.”

“This year, while we appreciate all your well-wishes, what we’d really love is for each of you to reach out to one person in your life who might not vote. Help them get registered. Help them make a plan to cast their ballot. Send them to iwillvote.com to get started. Happy anniversary, Miche. Love you,” he added.

It’s no surprise that these two have had such an amazing marriage! During a recent appearance on Rachael Ray’s talk show, Michelle shared how her hubby still keeps the spark alive after all of this time.

“What he did for me the other day — because he was writing his book all summer so I was a little bit salty, because he didn’t have as much time … as a treat, he surprised me with just a beach lunch date, just the two of us … and we had wine and a little jazz and we had our two little beach chairs and an umbrella and we were just hanging out on the beach alone,” she said.