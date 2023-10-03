Barack Obama And Michelle Obama Honor 31st Wedding Anniversary With Loving Tributes

Three decades down, forever to go! Barack Obama and Michelle Obama’s love is still going strong.

On Tuesday, the couple left fans swooning after they celebrated their 31st anniversary on Oct. 3 with heartfelt tributes on social media.

“Happy anniversary, sweetheart! @MichelleObama, you’re brilliant, kind, funny, and beautiful—and I’m lucky to call you mine,” the former President wrote alongside a loved-up picture of him and his wife.

Michelle sent the love right back, sharing an adorable picture of them smiling in front of a sunset.

“31 years, and a lifetime to go. I love going through life with you by my side, @BarackObama. Happy anniversary, honey! ❤️” she wrote.

The Obamas met in Chicago when Michelle was assigned to mentor Barack during his internship at a law firm. The two got married in 1992 after dating for three years. Since then, they have welcomed two daughters, 25-year-old Malia and 22-year-old Malia.

In their three decades of marriage, they have gone through their ups and downs but nothing they couldn’t get past.

“People often reach out to me seeking relationship advice,” Michelle wrote in her 2022 book, “The Light We Carry.” “They remark on photographs they’ve seen of me and Barack together — laughing, or sharing a look, appearing content to be side by side. They ask how we have managed to stay both married and unmiserable for 30 years now. I want to say, ‘Yes, truly, it’s a surprise to us, too, sometimes!’ And really, I’m not joking.”

And committed they are, especially to their girls! Back in 2021, Michelle chatted with Access Hollywood’s Mario Lopez and his kids about her Netflix series “Waffle + Mochi” ad she revealed what makes Barack the ultimate girl dad.

“First of all, he loves his daughters with all of his heart,” she told Access. “He wants nothing but the best for them. But more importantly, he knows how smart and capable they are as young woman, and he treats them as equals. They still have disciple and rules and respect, but he encourages them in everything they do and that’s all you want from a dad. Not just for a girl dad, but for any dad who is involved and engaged and shows love and stability and consistency. That’s the kind of dad he is.”