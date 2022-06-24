Supreme Court Overturning Roe v. Wade Sparks Hailey Bieber, Viola Davis, Sophie Turner & More Celebrities To Speak Out

Celebrities are speaking out after it was announced on Friday that the Supreme Court had overturned Roe v. Wade.

The ruling marks the end of the federal protection of abortion rights after almost 50 years. The monumental change sparked celebrities to post on social media reacting to the news.

Hailey Bieber posted on her Instagram Story, “wow…I’m speechless. What an extreme loss and disappointment. This is really really scary.”

Sophie Turner posted a passionate video on her Instagram Story sharing her stance on abortion rights and gun control following the news.

“Overturning Roe v. Wade is setting us back 50 years. This isn’t going to save any lives, it’s going to kill and endanger millions of women who are going to end up getting back street abortions, dangerous back street abortions and dying from it,” she said.

Adding, “If this was actually about saving lives, if anyone cared about saving lives, then after any of the mass shootings that have happened in the United States we would have gun control.”

But Sophie isn’t the only celebrity who has strong feelings about the latest ruling, Hailey Bieber, Josh Gad, Viola Davis and more are sharing their thoughts on social media.

A post shared by VIOLA DAVIS (@violadavis)

