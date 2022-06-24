Supreme Court Overturning Roe v. Wade Sparks Hailey Bieber, Viola Davis, Sophie Turner & More Celebrities To Speak Out

Celebrities are speaking out after it was announced on Friday that the Supreme Court had overturned Roe v. Wade.

The ruling marks the end of the federal protection of abortion rights after almost 50 years. The monumental change sparked celebrities to post on social media reacting to the news.

Hailey Bieber posted on her Instagram Story, “wow…I’m speechless. What an extreme loss and disappointment. This is really really scary.”

Sophie Turner posted a passionate video on her Instagram Story sharing her stance on abortion rights and gun control following the news.

“Overturning Roe v. Wade is setting us back 50 years. This isn’t going to save any lives, it’s going to kill and endanger millions of women who are going to end up getting back street abortions, dangerous back street abortions and dying from it,” she said.

Adding, “If this was actually about saving lives, if anyone cared about saving lives, then after any of the mass shootings that have happened in the United States we would have gun control.”

But Sophie isn’t the only celebrity who has strong feelings about the latest ruling, Hailey Bieber, Josh Gad, Viola Davis and more are sharing their thoughts on social media.

And so it goes….Gutted. Now more than ever we have to use our voice and power! WE the people……🙏🏿🙏🏿https://t.co/8gFi0AbNSQ — Viola Davis (@violadavis) June 24, 2022

I’m devastated. — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) June 24, 2022

This is actually happening. — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) June 24, 2022

America. Wake up. Stop saying “it won’t happen here.” It is happening. https://t.co/1wWX0v9isF — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) June 24, 2022

This is devastating news for families – Men and women – who believe the government should not decide when and with whom they become parents. This is not the end of this fight for human rights. https://t.co/spFusnvwbF — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) June 24, 2022

You don’t need 280 characters today. Just one word: Rage https://t.co/ECu46yV70L — Josh Gad (@joshgad) June 24, 2022

This decision rocks my world. This decision is devastating. It makes me feel like we women are unprotected in every way. This court has just lit a fire, started a revolution. — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) June 24, 2022

People who have the money, time, and resources will still find avenues for their procedures. But the most vulnerable of our community? What choices are those individuals, who are mostly BIPOC, left with? This is the catalyst for a public health crisis. — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) June 24, 2022

This Supreme Court is an absolute disaster. From giving people the right to carry guns to taking away Womens rights of autonomy over their own bodies. We weren’t being reactive we saw it coming. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) June 24, 2022

My thoughts on the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. pic.twitter.com/9ALSbapHDY — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) June 24, 2022

I have nothing nice to say at this moment in time. — Ariana DeBose (@ArianaDeBose) June 24, 2022