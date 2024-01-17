Barack Obama Honors Michelle Obama With Romantic 60th Birthday Tribute: ‘You Make Every Day Better’

Michelle Obama is starting a new decade surrounded with love!

The former First Lady turned 60 on Jan. 17 and got a romantic birthday wish from husband Barack Obama in honor of the milestone. Barack, 62, shared a sunny Instagram photo of Michelle smiling against a seaside landscape and honored what he loves most about her.

“This is what 60 looks like,” the former President wrote in his caption. “Happy birthday to my better half — who happens to be one of the funniest, smartest, most beautiful people I know. @MichelleObama, you make every day better.”

The couple has never been shy about giving each other public shoutouts on special occasions!

Michelle paid tribute to her husband of 31 years with a thoughtful post for his birthday back in August.

“Happy birthday to my favorite thoughtful guy,” she wrote on social media, captioning a photo of the politician-turned-producer looking reflective. “Love you, always, @BarackObama.”

And two months later, the pair sang each other’s praises while celebrating their 31st wedding anniversary on Oct. 3.

“31 years, and a lifetime to go. I love going through life with you by my side, @BarackObama,” Michelle wrote alongside a golden-hour selfie of her and the “Promised Land” author. “Happy anniversary, honey!”

Barack returned the favor with kind words for the “Becoming” writer, noting how “brilliant, kind, funny and beautiful” she is, adding, “and I’m lucky to call you mine.”

Michelle and Barack tied the knot in 1992 and share two daughters: Malia, 25, and Sasha, 22.