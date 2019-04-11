Barack Obama Writes Moving Tribute To Nipsey Hussle: His ‘Is A Legacy Worthy Of Celebration’

While Barack Obama was not in attendance at Nipsey Hussle’s memorial in Los Angeles on Thursday, he found a special way to pay tribute to the late rapper at the service.

On the morning of the ceremony, the former U.S. president wrote a touching note addressed to Hussle’s friends and family.

The letter reached Karen Civil, who later read his words aloud to a packed crowd at the Staples Center.

“I’d never met Nipsey Hussle, but I’d heard some of his music through my daughters, and after his passing, I had the chance to learn more about his transformation and his community work,” Obama’s letter began.

“While most folks look at the Crenshaw neighborhood where he grew up and see only gangs, bullets, and despair, Nipsey saw potential,” Obama continued. “He saw hope. He saw a community that, even through its flaws, taught him to always keep going.

“His choice to invest in that community rather than ignore it – to build a skills training center and a co-working space in Crenshaw; to lift up the Eritrean-American community; to set an example for young people to follow – is a legacy worthy of celebration. I hope his memory inspires more good work in Crenshaw and communities like it.”

Thank you to @BarackObama for sending this letter for me to read celebrating @NipseyHussle’s life & legacy. 🏁 pic.twitter.com/qwEjjb6O9d — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) April 11, 2019

