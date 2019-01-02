Barbara Palvin and boyfriend Dylan Sprouse started off their year cheesin’ in Budapest, Hungary!

The “Suite Life of Zach and Cody” alum took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a super sweet series of snaps of where they are hanging out at the horse races in Kincsem Park.

“I am not a photographer. Do not give me the chance,” Dylan joked in the caption of the silly pics. “Happy 2019. Spirit bomb the year with all the energy of the world.”

Not sure what that means, but it sounds inspirational AF!

What else is inspirational? How totally “#couplegoals these two have been since they made their relationship public during the summer of 2018.

Dylan even brought Barbara a burger and fries to chow down on after she finished walking in the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which is pretty much the cutest thing ever!

However, the 25-year-old model would take her bae over burgers any day – she even said so herself in an adorable post back in November.

“Better than burgers,” she boasted.

Looks like 2019 is already showing some “better than burgers” potential for this power couple!