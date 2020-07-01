Barbra Streisand Celebrates 24 Year Anniversary With James Brolin: ‘There’s No One I’d Rather Be Locked Up With’

Barbra Streisand is celebrating 24 years of marriage with her love, James Brolin! The “Funny Girl” actress shared a sweet photo from their wedding day and captioned the snap, ‘There’s no one I’d rather be locked up with than you honey — can’t believe it’s been 24 years together! Happy anniversary. ❤️.”

Barbra and James first met at after being set up at a party, Barbra explained in an interview with W Magazine.

“I met him at a dinner and expected a bearded mountain-man type, and he had cut off all his hair and was clean-shaven,” she told W magazine. “I asked him, ‘Who screwed up your hair?’ He later told me that’s when he fell in love with me. My fella likes to hear the truth, which is unusual.”

The duo had both been in previous marriages. Barbra was married to actor Eliot Gould from 1963 to 1971, with whom she shares son, Jason. James was married to Jane Cameron Agee, with whom he had two children, Josh and Jess. He the married Jan Smithers and they share a daughter named Molly. Barbra and James met a little later in life – and the chemistry was automatic.

Barbra and James kept their nuptials a relative secret and tied the knot at Barbra’s Malibu home, surrounded by their nearest and dearest.

RELATED: George Floyd’s Daughter Gianna Thanks Barbra Streisand For Disney Gift

The 105 guests included her 89-year-old mother, Diane Kind, Karan, Travolta and Preston, Hanks and Wilson, record producer Quincy Jones and Sydney Pollack.

Barbra wore a crystal-beaded Donna Karan gown with a 15-foot diaphanous veil.

It was a special day for the pair, and Barbra told People at the time, “We wanted to be surrounded by people we’ve loved for a long time.”

RELATED: James Brolin Reveals The Secret To His Long-Lasting Marriage

Then, to enthusiastic applause, the newlyweds engaged in “just a really incredible kiss,” the groom’s sister Sue Desper told People.

And the secret to their long-lasting marriage? Well it comes down to talking. James told Access Daily host Scott Evans and guest host Sherri Shepherd in a recent interview that the secret to his long-lasting marriage to the singer. “We sit down and if we can’t work it out, and we’re pretty good at that, we call somebody else in, what do you think? It’s hard sometimes, but it just goes poof afterwards.”

Now that’s happily ever after!