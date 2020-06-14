Barbra Streisand Sends Disney Gift To George Floyd’s Daughter

Barbra Streisand is making sure Gianna Floyd always has a piece of the happiest place on earth.

On Saturday, George Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter took to Instagram to thank the singer for her gift—which included certificates that proved she is now a Disney shareholder!

“Thank you @barbrastreisand for my package, I am now a Disney Stockholder thanks to you.” The Instagram post also included photos of other gifts in the singer’s present to Gianna, including copies of two of the 78-year-old’s studio albums.

The “No More Tears” singer is hardly the only celebrity ensuring Gianna Floyd is well taken care of after her father George Floyd died while in Minneapolis police custody after an officer kneeled on his neck.

Last week Kanye West set up a 529 college savings plan for Gianna, which will fully cover her college tuition when she grows up. Kanye’s gift could help the 6-year-old one day pursue her dreams in the medical field.

In an interview on “Good Morning America” this week, she said, “I want to be a doctor. I want to take care of people.”

A representative for the “Closed on Sunday” rapper told CNN that he’d also made a $2 million donation to help Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor’s families with their legal fees. The rep also shared that he’d donated to black-owned businesses across the country, including some in his beloved hometown of Chicago.