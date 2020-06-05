Kanye West Joins Justice For George Floyd Protest In Chicago

Hours after Kanye West donated to the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, the rapper was spotted participating in a peaceful protest in Chicago in honor of Floyd. The “I Love It” singer was raised by his mother Donda West in Chicago from the age of three.

Video taken by fans at the event showed the 42-year-old hugging fellow protesters and marching through the streets as he donned a black face mask. The protestors called for the city to follow Minneapolis’ lead and release Chicago Public Schools from its contract with the city’s police department.

“We’re doing this because we need the CPD out of our schools,” local community organizer Jalen Jobayashi told NBC Chicago in a statement. “We live in an over-militarized, over-surveillance state. We are living in a state where police are out here killing out kids on their way to and from school.”

Not only did West march in honor of George Floyd, the rapper also set up a 529 college savings plan for George Floyd’s daughter Gianna, which will fully cover her college tuition when she grows up. Kanye’s gift could help the 6-year-old one day pursue her dreams in the medical field.

In an interview on “Good Morning America” this week, she said, “I want to be a doctor. I want to take care of people.”

A representative for the “Closed on Sunday” rapper told CNN that he’d also made a $2 million donation to help Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor’s families with their legal fees. The rep also shared that he’d donated to black-owned businesses across the country, including some in his beloved hometown of Chicago.