Bathing Suits That Flatter Every Body Type So You Slay Spring Break

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.

Spring break is just around the corner!

No matter if you’re dreading or dreaming of beach season, get ready to feel comfy and confident in an on-trend bathing suit that’s just right for you. We’ve got the perfect lineup of chic one-piece and sexy bikini options that celebrate any and every body type!

Whether you’re looking for flattering coverage or to flaunt your assets, you’re in control with these suits that’ll keep you soaking up the sun with a smile. Find your match below and hit the pool in style!

The Positano One Piece With Gold Rings by Kenny Flowers$145.00Soak up the sun, the briny breezes and maybe brush up on your Italian while you’re at it. The Positano classic one piece with gold rings is sure to give you that endless summer‚Äù energy. Buy Now

The Acapulco High Waist Bikini Bottom by Kenny Flowers$72.00Sip mezcal poolside, bask in the heat as you prepare for (or recover from) a night at the resort discoteque, and let the magic of this retro color palette transport you to a different time, place, and state of mind. Buy Now

The Acapulco Underwire Bikini Top by Kenny Flowers$75.00Sip mezcal poolside, bask in the heat as you prepare for (or recover from) a night at the resort discoteque, and let the magic of this retro color palette transport you to a different time, place, and state of mind. Buy Now

The Maui Fuller Coverage High Waist Tie Bottom by Kenny Flowers$72.00Long walks on Wailea beach, turtle spotting under the sea, and sipping mai tais poolside at your cabana. Sound like your perfect day on vacation? Us too. This show-stopping, beach-hopping high waist bikini bottom was designed for island time, all the time Buy Now

The Maui Sleeved Bikini Top by Kenny Flowers$72.00Long walks on Wailea Beach, turtle spotting under the sea, and mai tais poolside at your cabana. Sound ike your perfect day on vacation? This show-stopping, beach-hopping sleeved bikini top was designed for island time, all the time. Buy Now

The Colombia Adjustable Thong Bikini Bottom by Kenny Flowers$72.00As vibrant as the country itself, the Colombia adjustable thong bikini bottom has entered the fiesta. At the intersection of South America and the Caribbean, we designed this one with your next tropical vacation in mind. Buy Now

The Colombia Wrap Triangle Bikini Top by Kenny Flowers$72.00As vibrant as the country itself, the Colombia wrap triangle bikini top has entered the fiesta. At the intersection of South America and the Caribbean, we designed this one with your next tropical vacation in mind. Buy Now

The Colombia Sporty Bikini Bottom by Kenny Flowers$72.00As vibrant as the country itself, the Colombia sporty bikini bottom has entered the fiesta. At the intersection of South America and the Caribbean, we designed this one with your next tropical vacation in mind. Buy Now

The Colombia Tie Front Bandeau Top by Kenny Flowers$72.00As vibrant as the country itself, the Colombia front bandeau top has entered the fiesta. At the intersection of South America and the Caribbean, we designed this one with your next tropical vacation in mind. Buy Now

Jacky Spring Swimsuit by Verishop$222.00The Hannah swimsuit is classic and sophisticated. The traditional bandeau style is enhanced by an interesting design of the fabric in different directions. Hannah swimsuit has removable shoulder straps that can be easily adjustable. Although it looks simple, Hannah’s fit and incredibly silky fabric make this one-piece swimsuit very special. This great swimsuit will flatter your body. Buy Now

Fernande One Piece Swimsuit by Verishop$180.00The Fernande one-piece swimsuit is sophisticated and sexy. Great coverage on front and back, you can wear it crisscrossed or not, creating two very different looks. Perfect for long and short torsos, Fernande is very versatile: in addition to having two styles in one, the unique cut and the special silky fabric offer support without any pads or cups. The perfect swimsuit for those that want style and comfort. Buy Now

The Nantucket by Andie$95.00The support and coverage of a one-piece, with the glamour of a red-carpet gown! The Nantucket’s one-shoulder style is a classic in the making. Buy Now

The Tortola Closed Sides One Piece by Kenny Flowers$57.00Inspired by our favorite Caribbean islands, this timeless, tropical print is your gateway to paradise. Once you put this closed-side one-piece swimsuit on, it’s just you and your crew, coming in hot, sippin’ frozen cocktails at the beach bar, with nothing on the horizon but a few sail boats, a few islands and eternal turquoise waters. Buy Now

The Palm Beach Halter Wrap Deep V One Piece by Kenny Flowers$71.00Classic cabana stripes meet retro palms in this iconic palm beach halter one piece. With a flattering wrap front and a sexy deep V, this suit was made for afternoon sun sessions at the breakers beach club. Buy Now