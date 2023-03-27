Becky G Steps Out At 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards Amid Sebastian Lletget Cheating Allegations

Becky G is putting her best foot forward.

The singer stepped out on Monday to attend the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards and she looked stunning. The 26-year-old dazzled in a black Julien x Garbiela dress with cut outs on the arms and sheer panels.

She won big at the event, taking home the Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the year for her song, “MAMIII.”

The songstress posted about her night out on Instagram writing, “no words but thank you.”

The appearance comes after Becky’s fiancé Sebastian Lletget responded to recent cheating allegations.

The 30-year-old soccer star recently released a statement on Instagram, where he opened up about a “10-minute lapse in judgement,” and apologized to singer and talked about an alleged quote “extortion plot.”

His post came days after an Instagram user claimed she had proof of him allegedly cheating on Becky G back in February months after the pair got engaged, according to Remzcla.

“Over the last several weeks, during a moment I regret deeply, a 10-minute lapse in judgment resulted in an extortion plot. Since this person did not get what they wanted it has now become a public social media spectacle filled with more lies than any truth and false posts aimed at the love of my life, the one person I should never take for granted or put at risk,” he wrote in part. “While this anonymous stalker — who I never met, unlike they claimed — had an ultimate goal that was not clear, for me, it has been a wake-up call. The loudest alarm of my life. I can’t keep running from demons. I know that any actions made that put us here should have never happened to begin with. Pushing right up to the very boundaries of lines that should never be crossed only hurts me and the people I love most.”

He also addressed his fiancée in the post calling her “the light of my life” and saying he is “so sorry” and saying he will commit himself to a “mental wellness program.”

“This past week of chaos & pain has forced me to face the consequences of my actions, my fears & my lapses from the past. [I] have half-heartedly been participating in therapy knowing I have deeply rooted anger and mental health issues that require the same commitment and treatment that I devote to my physical well-being. If I am the man I aspire to be, I have to do better. I have decided to commit myself to a mental wellness program to work on the parts of me that deeply need healing.”

Becky G and her man began dating in 2016 and got engaged in December.

— Stephanie Swaim & Emely Navarro