Usher Is Expecting Baby No. 4, Second Child With Girlfriend Jenn Goicoecha

Another baby is on the way for Usher and his girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea!

The couple revealed the happy news at the iHeart Radio Music Awards on Thursday, which Usher hosted.

At the award show, Jenn showed off her growing baby bump in a long-sleeved black dress as Usher grabbed her waist and smiled at her.

This is the “Confessions” singer’s fourth child and second baby with his partner Jenn. The pair welcomed their first child together, Sovereign Bo, in September.

Leading up to the iHeartRadio Music Awards Usher spoke to Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles and gushed about his 8-month-old daughter and the happiness that she brings to his family.

“It’s really been a tough year and she really has been a silver lining for our family and I’m really happy to celebrate life. It’s been a very tough time, you know, in my family we’ve lost some family members. To be able to celebrate the arrival of Sovereign, we’re really happy about that,” Usher said.

During his chat with Access, the 42-year-old singer also reflected on his long-lasting relationship with Justin Bieber.

“I love Justin and throughout his process I’ve shown to be supportive and continue to lift him up and try to offer him the best and what he’s made of it is amazing,” the “Confessions” singer said.

Usher has been mentoring Justin since his career kicked off in 2019.

Back in March he gushed about the “Lonely” singer on his Instagram while wishing him a happy birthday.

“I love you and I’m proud of you JB…the man, the husband, the human, the friend. Life only makes you better in time…just stay present and God will handle the rest,” he captioned his post.

And there may be something in the works between Usher and Justin.

The “My Boo” singer also teased, “There’s something coming real soon.”

