Behati Prinsloo Shares First Close-Up Photo Of Daughter Gio: 'We're So Lucky'

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers at Staples Center on November 15, 2017 in Los Angeles (Getty Images)
Behati Prinsloo shared the first close-up photo of her daughter, Gio Grace, in a touching Father's Day tribute to her husband, Adam Levine.
The 29-year-old model shared a super sweet picture of her husband holding their second baby girl, Gio. The pair welcomed Gio on February 15, but have yet to share any photos of the little girl's precious face.
In the sweet snap, the Maroon 5 frontman is holding Gio and looking lovingly at her. "My first baby holding OUR second baby….." she captioned a black and white photo. "Our girls are so lucky to call you dad and I’m so lucky to have you as a husband a lover and a friend. We love you. Life is better with you. 👨👩👧👧."
Behati and Adam also share daughter Dusty Rose, 20 months.
Prinsloo also wrote a message honoring her own father.
"To my dad, thank you for being the best example to show me what i would want in a husband and father one day, the way you look at mom is the way Adam looks at me, thank you for being the best dad EVER," she shared
