Julia Stiles Secretly Welcomes Baby No. 3: I’m ‘A Bundle Of Emotions’

Surprise! Julia Stiles is a mom of three.

The “10 Things I Hate About You” star, 43, privately welcomed her third baby with husband Preston Cook, Access Hollywood has learned. Julia revealed the happy news in a New York Times interview published on April 3, telling the paper that her little one arrived at a busy time personally and professionally.

“I’m kind of like a bundle of emotions,” she said. “Because I have a 5-month-old baby and I went into directing my first movie.”

Julia reportedly completed production on her directorial debut, “Wish You Were Here,” in February and has yet to provide further details about her and Preston’s youngest child, who joins siblings Strummer, 6, and Arlo, 2. The actress shared with the Times that motherhood gave her a strong foundation to helm a feature film and explained why raising her children helped her feel prepared to lead a team on set.

“You have to think ten steps ahead but also be in the present moment,” she said. “You have to be good at time management. You have to be sensitive to people’s needs and guide them, but also hold a boundary.”

Julia and Preston tend to keep their private lives mostly out of the public eye. Though the “Hustlers” star admitted to the Times that she “didn’t really talk about” her most recent pregnancy, she has been more forthcoming about family details in the past.

When she was pregnant with Arlo in 2021, Julia debuted her baby bump on the red carpet while stepping out for the premiere of “The Humans” that November. And back in 2017, she showed off her growing belly in her wedding dress when she and Preston tied the knot as they were expecting Strummer.