Bella Hadid Rocks Dramatic Shaved Head Look In Edgy Marc Jacobs Campaign

Bella Hadid is showing off a brand-new look in her latest fashion campaign!

The supermodel appeared in Heaven by Marc Jacobs’ futuristic Fall 2023 campaign and sported an edgy new hairstyle, swapping her signature brunette tresses for a dramatic shaved head.

To complete the cyborg chic image, Bella rocked a metal earpiece and was surrounded by a silver swirl.

In other shots for the campaign, she switched up her hair, going for a retro blonde bob in one and a long, brown mane in another.

Bella’s Marc Jacobs campaign comes nearly two months after news broke that she was taking time off to focus on treating her Lyme disease.

In August, she shared an emotional update on her health battle on Instagram, telling fans that she is “finally healthy” after “almost 15 years of invisible suffering.”

Bella’s sister Gigi Hadid previously shared words of support for her sister and teased that she’d be back on the runway in the future, writing on Instagram in part at the time, “I’m so proud of her and excited for her comeback whenever she feels ready.”