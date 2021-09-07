Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber & More React To Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy Announcement

Kylie Jenner is going to be a mom of two soon and her family and friends can’t contain their excitement!

The 24-year-old makeup mogul officially confirmed she was expecting her second child with her partner Travis Scott on Tuesday in a sweet video posted to her Instagram.

Shortly after the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star shared the news her loved ones filled the comments with happy messages.

All four of her older sisters commented on the post with Kim Kardashian writing “Crying!!!!” before she reshared the video.

“OMG more babies!!!! More cousins!!!! Congrats Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott,” Kim wrote on her Instagram Story.

Kourtney Kardashian also chimed in writing “Crying this is so beautiful my blessed angel sister.”

Khloe Kardashian kept her comment short and simple writing, “Awwwww.”

Supermodel Kendall Jenner appears to be excited to be an aunt again.

“I can’t handle it 😫🥰❤️” she commented.

Of course, the Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch weighed in with a short heartfelt message for her youngest daughter.

“Crying all over again 😍😍❤️❤️😍😍😍🙏🙏🙏 what a special and amazing Blessing and gift God has given you!!!! 🙏🙏🙏,” she wrote.

Her family weren’t the only ones showing the “Kylie Cosmetics” founder and the “Astroworld” rapper some love.

Hailey Bieber commented, “🥺🥺🥺🥺. I love you guys!!!!

New mom Gigi Hadid also weighed writing, “🥺🥺🥺💘💘 My heart is bursting for you! Congratulations 🥰💫💫💫”

And supermodel Bella Hadid shared a touching message for the soon-to-be mom-of-two.

“I cant😭😭😭😭 so beautiful. Bawling !!!♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ best mama. So happy for u🧚🏼‍♀️🧚🏼‍♀️” Bella commented.

Kylie Jenner & Stormi Webster’s Cutest Mother-Daughter Moments View Gallery

News first broke in late August that Kylie was expecting again, with multiple outlets reporting that she was pregnant, but the reality star had not spoken out about the happy news until now.

The couple’s pregnancy announcement shows the former reality stars pregnancy journey from when she got the positive pregnancy test to doctors’ visits confirming the news.

This will be Kylie and Travis’ second child. They welcomed their daughter, Stormi Webster, on Feb. 1, 2018.

The video announcement shows how excited Stormi is to be a big sister! The three-year-old was with her mom during several doctors’ appointments and can be seen giving her mommy’s baby bump a big kiss.

