‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Captain Mark Howard Dead At 65

Captain Mark Howard, who helmed the “Below Deck Mediterranean” yacht on the Bravo show’s first season, has reportedly died at the age of 65.

A family friend of Mark’s told TMZ that the former reality star recently died in his Florida home, adding that his death was sudden.

No further details about the captain’s death were revealed.

“Below Deck Med” alum Hannah Ferrier, who was Chief Stew on Mark’s yacht in the show’s inaugural season, mourned his loss on Instagram.

“Rest In Peace my friend. You were a great captain, friend and colleague. Always the gentleman 💗 You will be missed,” she wrote.

Tiffany Copeland, who was Season 1’s Third Stew, wrote on Twitter, “RIP Captain Mark Howard. You were a joy to be around 💕.”

She added in a follow-up tweet, “I don’t have many details at this time, but he passed away yesterday.”

According to his Bravo bio, Mark had been a yacht captain for nearly thirty years before joining “Below Deck Med,” sailing all over the world on private and charter boats. He also had his pilot license and enjoyed flying helicopters while not on the sea.

Mark left “Below Deck Med” following his first season, after which Sandy Yawn stepped in as captain. The series has aired for six seasons and is currently filming its seventh.