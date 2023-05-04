Carrie Fisher’s Brother Todd Fisher Says He Will Always Love His Niece Billie Lourd After Being Excluded From Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony (Exclusive)

Carrie Fisher’s brother is responding to his niece, Billie Lourd’s statement expressing why she did not want her uncle and aunts at her mother’s Hollywood walk of fame ceremony.

In an exclusive interview with Access Hollywood, Todd Fisher, the sibling of the late “Star Wars” actress, disagreed with the “American Horror Story” stars’ decision.

“Well I was a little surprised that she didn’t have a good reason, you know, a that’s a completely ridiculous reason if you think about it, that a book was written that I have to ask permission from her to write my life story with my sister and mother. Carrie wrote seven books, far more exploitive than anything I ever wrote. My mother wrote three books nobody asked Billie’s permission to write these books. I don’t really think it’s a valid point, I’ll love her anyway. She is who she is by birth to me and you know hopefully she’ll understand someday that it’s not all about her,” he said.

Billie Lourd Honors Mom Carrie Fisher In Princess Leia Dress At Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony View Gallery

Todd’s reaction comes just one day after the “Scream Queens” alum confirmed in a statement to Access Hollywood that Carrie Fisher’s siblings Todd, Joely and Tricia Leigh Fisher aren’t invited to her late mom’s Hollywood walk of fame ceremony on Thursday.

“I have seen the postings and press release issued by my mother’s brother and sister. I apologize to anyone reading this for feeling the need to defend myself publicly from these family members. But unfortunately, because they publicly attacked me, I have to publicly respond. The truth is I did not invite them to this ceremony. They know why,” she said.

The 30-year-old continued, claiming Todd and Joely never consulted her about the memoirs they published after her mother’s death at the age of 60 in 2016 and her grandmother Debbie Reynolds’ death just one day later at the age of 84.

‘Star Wars’ Icon Carrie Fisher Through The Years View Gallery

“Days after my mom died, her brother and her sister chose to process their grief publicly and capitalize on my mother’s death, by doing multiple interviews and selling individual books for a lot of money, with my Mom and my grandmother’s deaths as the subject. I found out they had done this through the press. They never consulted me or considered how this would effect our relationship,” she shared. “The truth of my mom’s very complicated relationship with her family is only known by me and those who were actually close to her. Though I recognize they have every right to do whatever they choose, their actions were very hurtful to me at the most difficult time in my life. I chose to and still choose to deal with her loss in a much different way.”

“It’s a ridiculous claim, nobody has made money on Carrie’s death, no one was more injured by Carrie’s death than myself, other than Billie,” Todd said.

WATCH: Billie Lourd Confirms Carrie Fisher’s Siblings Aren’t Invited To Walk Of Fame Event: ‘They Know Why’

He also revealed it has been years since he has spoken to his niece but believes his sister would have wanted him there.

“I went to every premiere with Carrie as her plus one so, you know, the best predictor of future behavior is past behavior so what would Carrie do? I would have been invited no question, not invited, I would have been her plus one. You know what I’m still her plus one, i’ll always be her plus one,” he said.

Despite the family tension, Todd is happy to see his late siter getting her star, and she continues to be remembered for her groundbreaking contributions to the industry.

“I think Carrie would be honored and would appreciate it deeply because, she would never say it, but it was a little weird that she didn’t already have it, you know, but she wasn’t going to nominate herself because who in the world would do that who has any class at all,” he said. “I think it’s certainly well-deserved, beyond well-deserved, of all of the people you can think of I think she’s one of the most inspirational people, celebrities, that has helped so many people through her own, you know, sharing of her problems. She outed mental health, she outed drug addiction, I mean it’s pretty remarkable and in the middle of all that she has this remarkable career of writing and acting and man what can you say she was remarkable.”

He also sent his love to Billie.

“When they passed she chose to take things this way and I think it’s because she lacks guidance from Carrie, who was a great balancer in her life and lacks guidance from her grandmother, my mother. She’s not seeing this clearly, so I don’t blame her for this, I think it’s actually because there is a missing link. I love her and I will miss being there with her,” he explained.