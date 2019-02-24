Ben Affleck & Ex Lindsay Shookus Spotted Out Together 6 Months After Split

It looks like this old flame isn’t completely burnt out!

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus were spotted out together at dinner in Los Angeles on Saturday night, per multiple reports.

An inside source for People shared that the “Justice League” star and the “Saturday Night Live” producer are “hanging out again.”

“They have been for over a month now. They still enjoy each other’s company,” People’s source added.

Prior to the dinner date, the former couple caught up over coffee at Starbucks, per the Daily Mail.

The public outings come less than a month after a source close to Ben told Access that the pair “struck up a friendship again” and were “spending time together.”

“He really enjoys spending time with (Lindsay) but his focus will remain his kids and family,” the insider also shared. “He’s always been interested in seeing where his relationship with Lindsay could go, but these are two people who are very focused on their families and that distance between New York and LA is difficult sometimes.”

The 46-year-old actor started dating the 38-year-old producer back in July 2017. Their romance heated up just a few months after Ben and his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, filed for divorce after 10 years of marriage.

Ben and Lindsay split last August, after nearly a year of dating. The long distance between NYC and LA was allegedly a huge factor in the split.

Shortly after their breakup, Jennifer staged an intervention and he later checked into rehab for the third time.

But it seemingly looks like the “Gone Girl” star has been serious about continuing his treatment program for alcohol addiction. The insider also noted to Access last month that Ben is now in a really “good place.”

“Ben’s primary focus is spending time with his family and maintaining his physical and mental well-being,” the source shared.

