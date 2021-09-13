Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Pack On the PDA At The 2021 Met Gala

Bennifer is going strong and in style!

The duo stepped out at the 2021 Met Gala and were photographed outside the event kissing – through their face masks!

While they didn’t make hit up the red carpet together, JLo took the carpet by a storm in her stunning Western-inspired Ralph Lauren ensemble.

The pop star shared a preview of her look on Instagram on Monday writing in part, “#AmericanIndependence #InAmerica #AllAmerican.”

The look features a brown low-cut gown with a flowing train and high cut slit which showed off her toned legs.

Jennifer accessorized with a silver buckle necklace, a faux fur throw and a black cowboy hat.

It goes perfectly with the theme for the night which is, “In America: Lexicon of Fashion.”

— Stephanie Swaim