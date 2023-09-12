Jared Leto Says New 30 Seconds To Mars Album Is Band’s Best Yet: ‘Unlike Anything We’ve Ever Done’

Jared Leto is a true jack of all trades!

The actor and 30 Seconds to Mars frontman tells Access Hollywood about the band’s upcoming sixth album, “It’s the End of the World But It’s a Beautiful Day,” out Sept. 15, and how grateful he is to be able to have worked alongside brother Shannon Leto for more than two decades.

“I think people are going to be very surprised,” Jared said of the LP, calling it the group’s best work yet. “It’s unlike anything we’ve ever done before.”

Jared also shares about his viral social media videos including fan-favorite makeup tutorials and climbing endeavors. And, the Oscar winner reflects on his most iconic fashion moments, particularly at the Met Gala, where he’s stepped out on the red carpet with memorable ensembles including a replica of his own head and a cat costume honoring Karl Lagerfeld’s beloved feline, Choupette.

Lizzo, Anne Hathaway & More Celebrities Freak Out Seeing Jared Leto As a Cat at 2023 Met Gala View Gallery

“It was hard to walk in. And when I wore it I was pretty much blind so I had to be led everywhere,” Jared recalled of the cat ensemble, adding that he “almost didn’t reveal” himself underneath the heavy outfit.

The artist also confirms that he still doesn’t know where his 2014 Academy Award statue is years after it went missing.

“Somebody’s having fun with it, I hope,” he teased.