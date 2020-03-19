Ben Affleck Leaves Cheeky Comment On Ana De Armas’ Instagram

Ben Affleck is hoping for a social media shoutout from Ana de Armas!

The Oscar winner left a cheeky comment on his apparent new girlfriend’s latest Instagram post on Wednesday, asking to be given proper acknowledgement for the series of dreamy beachside snaps – which featured a gorgeous close-up of Ana’s face.

“Photo credit pls,” Ben wrote, adding a laughing emoji.

WATCH: Ben Affleck’s Life Right Now Is All About Being A Dad: ‘That’s The Most Important Thing To Me’

Paparazzi had captured the couple’s romantic stroll in Costa Rica earlier this month, including a couple shots of Ben aiming his camera at the actress. The couple was also seen sharing PDA during the getaway and stepped out for a cuddled-up coffee run in Los Angeles days later, seemingly making their romance publicly official.

The pair met while working together on the upcoming thriller “Deep Water,” in which they play husband and wife. Ana, 31, isn’t the only leading lady with whom Ben has struck up an on-set romance.

He and Gwyneth Paltrow famously dated following their 2000 drama “Bounce,” and the actor was later engaged to “Gigli” castmate Jennifer Lopez. After co-starring in 2005’s “Daredevil,” the A-lister was married to his fellow big-screen superhero Jennifer Garner for more than a decade.

WATCH: Are Ben Affleck & Ana De Armas Dating?

Though Ana had yet to tag Ben in her newest post as of Thursday, she and the superstar have appeared quite smitten. In fact, one of her Insta followers even assured the 47-year-old that his presence on Ana’s ‘gram is already clear.

“Oh we know who took these pics,” they wrote with a wink.

— Erin Biglow