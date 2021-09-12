Ben Affleck Pushes Away Man Trying To Take Photo With Him & Jennifer Lopez At Venice Airport

Ben Affleck isn’t afraid of stepping up to protect his on-again ladylove Jennifer Lopez.

The actor and director took action when an overzealous onlooker approached the lovebirds on their way out of Venice on Saturday and got a little closer than they preferred.

Paparazzi footage captured a man attempting a selfie with the A-listers at the airport before Ben placed his hands on the man’s chest and gently pushed him away. Security personnel then intervened to maintain distance between the man and the couple, who appeared mostly unfazed as they kept walking

Jennifer calmly retreated behind Ben when the man initially appeared, but she soon returned to her beau’s side as they locked hands and said goodbye to staffers wishing them well on their departure.

The incident follows Bennifer 2.0’s now-viral red carpet debut since rekindling their romance.

JLo joined Ben at the premiere for his new film “The Last Duel” on Friday night, where they looked completely smitten while waving and sharing kisses in front of the cameras.

Jennifer stunned in a white Georges Hobeika gown with a plunging, bejeweled neckline and thigh-high slit. She paired her look with Cartier jewels and strappy Jimmy Choo platforms. For his part, Ben looked dapper in a classic tux and bow tie.

The movie and music superstar, 52, and the Oscar winner, 49, were previously engaged in the early 2000s and called it quits just days before their wedding. Nearly 20 years later, these two have proven once again that it’s never too late for true love, and fans aren’t the only ones delighted at their reunion!

Ben’s ex-girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow, whom he dated off and on for three years in the late ’90s, shared her thoughts on Instagram over the weekend, commenting on a slideshow of Bennifer photos from their glam Venice Film Festival appearance.

“Okay, this is cute,” she wrote.

