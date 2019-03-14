Best Moments From The ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Official Trailer

The official trailer for “Avengers: Endgame” is here and we seriously can’t keep it together!

The heroes that remain after Thanos’ mass destruction in “Avengers: Infinity War” are now left to clean up the mess.

Captain America, Black Widow, Ironman, Thor, and the rest of the “Marvel” gang are rallying around the statement, “Whatever it takes.”

This is the mashup to end all mashups (literally), but not without featuring some new faces!

Here’s some of our favorite moments from the trailer:

The Gwyneth Paltrow cameo

The voice of Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) starts us off and sweetly references his love, Pepper Pots! *Swoon*

Paul Rudd (AKA Antman) looking way too casual about the whole thing

While everyone else is decked out in their super suits, Paul Rudd appears looking very chill in a flannel while staring at a pole!

The sweet connection between Black Widow and Hawkeye

These two were making eyes the WHOLE time. We see you…

The dramatic “whatever it takes” echo

Captain America starts of the battle cry and his team answers. Epic.

BRIE. FREAKING. LARSON.

Do yourself a favor and watch the final scene with Thor and Captain Marvel. For us!

In the short but meaningful words of Chris Hemsworth, we think we are going to “like this one!”

Watch the full trailer below:

