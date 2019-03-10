Brie Larson Surprises Fans At A Theater During Opening Weekend Of ‘Captain Marvel’

Brie Larson was the ultimate superhero during opening weekend of her new movie “Captain Marvel!”

On Saturday night, the 29-year-old actress showed up at the AMC Clifton Commons 16 movie theater in Clifton, New Jersey, to surprise fans and hand out popcorn!

The “Room” star was rocking a Captain Marvel themed track suit as she served up snacks and posed for selfies.

The official “Captain Marvel” Twitter account shared photos of Brie with the delighted fans at the theater.

The account also shared a video of the “21 Jump Street” alum entering one of the theaters where fans cheered in shock.

“I just heard that I was on the cups and popcorn and I wanted to see for myself,” Brie told the audience.

#CaptainMarvel herself, @brielarson, popped in to theaters on Saturday night to surprise fans on opening weekend! #HigherFurtherFaster pic.twitter.com/TP7Nt8KkiE — Captain Marvel (@captainmarvel) March 10, 2019

“Thank you so much for coming, You guys are so awesome to come opening weekend.”

The film is already dominating the box office, hauling in an estimated $153 million domestically and $455 million worldwide since Thursday, CNBC reports.

Talk about soaring higher, farther, faster!