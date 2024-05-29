Best Water Bottles For Your Summer Workouts & Beyond

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.

Water is essential to life and you need to stay hydrated this summer, whether you’re on a walk, mid-workout, or just chilling at home. Always refilling your glass can get annoying. To really keep the hydration flowing, you need to invest in a water bottle you’ll actually use.

Our team of home shopping experts has rounded up the best water bottles for your summer workout plans and beyond.

These gym water bottle options also work for hot girl walks and desk-side hydration needs. They’ll even look great next to your bed for some nighttime sips of cold water while you’re winding down.

We’ve selected stainless steel bottles, including options from Hydro Flask and Corkcicle, and a BPA-free plastic gym water bottle option from Trespass.

No matter if you’re in the market for a Hydro Flask wide mouth or something with a straw lid like one of those status water bottles you see everywhere, we’ve found the reusable water bottle for you.

These popular bottles feature temperature retention to keep your ice water and cold drinks nice and freezing in the summer months, and can even be transitioned to hold hot water and beverages for the fall and winter.

Plus, all of our selected pieces are designed to easily fit in the cup holder of your treadmill, elliptical machine, and car.

Invest in the best gym water bottle for you and up your hydration game with a water bottle you’ll actually want to drink from.

Shop our selection of stainless steel bottles and BPA-free plastic options below and find your new favorite water bottle today!

