Bethany Hamilton Is Pregnant With Her Third Child: See The Adorable Announcement

Bethany Hamilton has another baby on the way!

The Hawaii-based surfer, 30, announced that she and her husband, Adam Dirks, were expecting their third child in a sweet video posted to her Instagram on Saturday.

In the video, Bethany’s sons, Tobias, 5, and Wesley, 2 are kissing her baby bump and then seen walking on a log with their names etched into it…. As they get to the end of the log there’s an “And” hinting that there’s another baby on the way.

Bethany’s husband Adam also made cameos in the video as the parents-to-be celebrated their baby on the way together.

Bethany became famous nationwide after she lost her left arm in a shark attack when she was 13 years old. She later wrote a book about her experiences overcoming adversity titled, “Soul Surfer” which was adapted into a movie.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGbGae8pl4F/

Bethany’s sweet baby news comes just one day after she shared a photo from her 2013 wedding day and wrote, “I choose him everyday. I believe love can be a choice beyond just a ‘falling in love feeling.’ The beauty that our marriage has become was worth all the boundaries, which could be considered sacrifices, I set before I was married through the dating period.”