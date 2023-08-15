Bethany Joy Lenz Shares Inspiration Behind Empowering New Single ‘Strawberries’

Bethany Joy Lenz is dropping empowering new music!

During a wide-ranging sit-down interview with Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall, the “One Tree Hill” alum shared her inspiration behind her first new single “Strawberries.”

“The huge part of the inspiration was moving to Nashville, I had really just gotten off the plane, I had been there for about a week and was just sitting in my friend’s bedroom in her house because my house wasn’t ready yet and started feeling this vibe,” the 42-year-old explained.

Adding, “I saw her leaving her house in her cute ankle boots and thought ugh I wish my ankles were long and skinny. I wish this and I wish that too and I wish that too and I wish that too and just started with playing with the idea with all of the things, all of the insecurities we have as women, the things we wish for, look at in other people and constantly comparing. I just wanted to play in that realm a little bit and also have it be something that ends up happy and fun and gives everybody a sense of empowerment.”

Bethany also shared the meaning behind the song’s cover art, which gave a nod to Florida, Texas and New Jersey.

“Well, I was born in Florida, lived in Texas till I was 12, moved to New Jersey after that and I feel like the formative years in my life, particularly in Texas and New Jersey but I also feel this real deep connection with the ocean and having grown up swimming in the waves everyday with my parents, I just feel really connected to those 3 places,” she shared. “I feel like they gave a really good juxtaposition for the different parts of my personality that are sweet and gentle and southern and sort of like a hippie dippie and then man I got that tough Jersey girl in me.”

Bethany’s new track “Strawberries” will be available to stream on Aug. 18.