Bethenny Frankel Claps Back At Luann de Lesseps & Carole Radziwill: ‘I Hope They Feel Better Soon’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Bethenny Frankel is firing back and mentioning it all!

During an exclusive interview on Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” the “RHONY” alum reacted to her former castmates, Luann de Lesseps and Carole Radziwill, slamming her new Housewives-centric podcast, “ReWives.”

“I’m sorry they are having a hard time with this … it makes sense. It is already very successful. It’s an incredible idea. It’s got buzz. It’s interesting,” she told “Housewives Nightcap” host Lauren Herbert of Luann calling it “sad and pathetic” during an appearance on Danny Pellegrino’s podcast “Everything Iconic” and Carole calling it out on Twitter.

“I can’t apologize for having great ideas and for being successful,” she continued. “I’ve tried to do that for so many years. Part of the reason I left ‘RHONY’ was having to do with feeling self-conscious about my success and the great opportunities that I have had first … and that other people have been inspired by and done themselves.”

Bethenny, who left “RHONY” back in 2019, also noted that Luann and Carole’s criticism is “predictable” and quipped that she hopes they “feel better soon.”

Bethenny’s new podcast “ReWives” will see the Skinnygirl CEO look back at some of the iconic episodes throughout the Bravo franchise’s history alongside unexpected guests like Jerry Springer, Elisabeth Moss, Kevin Nealon, Maren Morris and more.

“Whatever your preconceived notion and expectation is of this … it’s not that. It’s not run of the mill. It’s giving everything that you want, you just didn’t request,” Bethenny said of her new iHeartRadio podcast to Access Hollywood. “It’s just so much inside information … that I didn’t even realize I have. Just from my ability to break this genre down and its sort of how it started.”

The star noted that she nor her publicist wanted her to do the podcast at first, sharing, “We didn’t want to walk back into this world that we walked out of intentionally … but this is not walking back into this.”

“It’s having a conversation about something that is imbedded in my history, trajectory business and where I got my start,” Bethenny continued and stated that her new pod “elevates the franchise.”

The first episode of “ReWives” will debut on the iHeartRadio app and anywhere podcasts are heard Nov. 14.

And that’s not the only thing Bethenny is currently working on! Access Hollywood can exclusively reveal that “Money Court” with Bethenny and Kevin O’Leary premieres Wednesday, November 30 at 10pm ET/PT on CNBC.

“They’re pushing up the launch of ‘Money Court.’ They love the show and they believe it’s a big hit. Who knows what’s coming in the future with CNBC too … it feels like the B is back,” she said during her appearance on Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap.”