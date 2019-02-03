Bethenny Frankel is just as fascinated with Pete Davidson’s dating game as the rest of us.

Two days after the comedian was photographed holding hands with Kate Beckinsale, the “Real Housewives of New York” star took to Twitter to speculate about his impressive string of romances – and she wasn’t afraid to get a little NSFW.

“So Pete Davidson was engaged to the sexy & talented @ArianaGrande and is now dating the beyond stunning @KateBeckinsale?” she tweeted. “So I guess it’s clear that he shoots diamonds out of his penis?”

While some followers cracked up over Bethenny’s explicit post, others reminded her of Pete’s other attractive qualities.

“He’s a cute and funny guy. Isn’t that enough?” one wrote.

But not everyone was sold on Pete: “But for real… how do these women keep falling for him??” a fan wondered.

“He is probably nice & funny & sensitive which women like. Cute and sweet,” Bethenny replied – but she stood by her original thesis. “And the diamond D doesn’t hurt I reckon.”

Bethenny isn’t the first celeb to make jokes about Pete’s much-talked-about manhood. The “Saturday Night Live” star’s former fiancée, Ariana Grande, cheekily tweeted about his “10 inches” back in June, a move that sparked last summer’s BDE phenomenon.

Even after they broke up, the “7 Rings” songstress found a way to pay tribute to Pete’s assets. In her “Thank U, Next” music video, Ari wrote “HUUUUUGE” on his page in her Mean Girls-inspired burn book.

In his recent stand-up sets, Pete has gotten candid about all the chatter surrounding his package, admitting it’s more of a curse than a blessing.

“I don’t like that [Ariana] talked all that s*** for my penis,” he told an audience in Tarrytown, N.Y., last month, per People.

Still, the 25-year-old admitted that his ex’s rumors were a “genius” move.

“Why would she tell everyone that I have a huge penis? So that every girl who sees my d*** for the rest of my life is disappointed,” he joked.