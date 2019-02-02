Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale are taking their flirtation to the next level.

Nearly one month after the “Saturday Night Live” funnyman and the “Underworld” star first hit it off on Golden Globes night, the pair made their second public appearance together, fueling further speculation that the two are an item.

After Pete finished his stand-up act at Largo at the Coronet in West Hollywood, Calif., on Friday night, the two exited the club together made a beeline to a shared car, according to People. Photographers captured pics of the comedian interlocking his fingers with Kate’s as they exited the venue.

While the British beauty looked elegant in a patterned trench coat and thigh-high boots for their night out, Pete kept it casual in a long-sleeved T, sweatpants and slip-on shoes with a skeleton-bone design.

Speculation about a Kate and Pete romance first sparked last month, when the unlikely duo was spotted bonding at a Golden Globes afterparty.

A source previously confirmed to Access that the “Set It Up” star and the “Farming” actress spent “at least an hour together” chatting with friends on the back patio at Netflix’s post-Globes bash.

“She was sitting next to him, and they were joking around and laughing,” our insider shared.

At the end of the night, the entire group – including Pete’s pal, Machine Gun Kelly – exited the party together.

“They all left through a back entrance, and [I] did not see them for the rest of the night or at any other events,” our source said.

Following their flirty Globes night, Kate kept coy about their burgeoning connection.

When the 45-year-old shared a throwback Instagram photo of her famous mom, Judy Loe, three days after the award show, commenters flooded her pic with their opinions about her rumored flame.

“Dear heavens, Kate. Not Pete Davidson,” one disapproving fan wrote underneath her mom appreciation post.

Instead of taking the bait, Kate responded with some sass.

“No that’s my mother,” she wrote back. “Easy mistake.”

Like Kate, Pete also couldn’t escape fan reactions to his love life. When an audience member at his Jan. 12 stand-up show in Tarrytown, N.Y., shouted out “Kate Beckinsale,” the 25-year-old “smiled sheepishly and said ‘yes,'” according to Us Weekly.

Access has reached out to both Kate and Pete’s reps for comment.