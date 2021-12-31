Betty White Dead at 99 Just Weeks Before Her 100th Birthday

Legendary actress Betty White has sadly passed away at 99 years of age, according to TMZ.

The “Golden Girls” actress reportedly passed away in her home on Friday morning, law enforcement sources tell the outlet.

The beloved actress’ who was born in 1922 passing comes just weeks before she was going to turn 100 on January 17.

Her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas confirmed the news to People in a statement that read, “Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever. I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.”

Betty was a trailblazer who starred in many TV shows over the last 80 years starting in 1939. She had the longest running career of any other woman on TV. She was best known for her role at Rose Nylund in “The Golden Girls” which ran from 1985 to 1992.

Betty got her start in radio in the ‘40s and even had her own radio program. She began working on a TV variety show in 1949 which she later co-hosted before starring in more TV roles and film.

The iconic actress has more than 115 acting credits to her name and has appeared in many projects including, “Life with Elizabeth,” “Date with the Angels,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “The Betty White Show,” “The Love Boat,” “Mama’s Family,” “The Golden Palace,” “Ladies Man,” “That ’70s Show,” “Higglytown Heroes,” “Boston Legal,” “The Bold and the Beautiful,” “Pound Puppies,” “Hot in Cleveland,” and many, many, many other shows and films.

She has won multiple Emmys, Screen Actors Guild Awards, American Comedy Awards and a Grammy.

Betty was feeling lots of gratitude ahead of her upcoming birthday and told People in her last interview, “I’m so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age. It’s amazing.”

The iconic star is known for always bringing laughs and positive vibes, and she told the outlet she was, quote, “Born a cockeyed optimist.” She explained, “I got it from my mom, and that never changed. I always find the positive.”

Her cheerful wit was so clear to see, when people asked her about her diet, she joked, “I try to avoid anything green. I think it’s working.”

After more than eight decades in Hollywood, Betty seems to be slowing things down and enjoying the simple things. According to People, the 99-year-old spends her days playing card games, working on crossword puzzles – and watching “Jeopardy,” animal documentaries and golf.