Betty White Dead At 99: Steve Martin, Henry Winkler And More Stars React

Betty White has died at 99, just weeks shy of her 100th birthday.

The legendary entertainer, who was known for her sharp wit and loveable personality, was beloved by many in the Hollywood community and beyond. Dozens of celebrities, from Steve Martin and Henry Winkler to George Takei and Marlee Matlin to Kathy Griffin paid their respects to Betty on Friday.

Betty would have been 100 on January 17 and stars reflected on her incredible career from starring in “Golden Girls” to her big-screen moments in “The Proposal” and more.

“Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever,” her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas told PEOPLE in a statement on Friday. “I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.”

Steve Martin

In 1974, I was an obscure opening act for Linda Ronstadt at the Troubadour in Los Angeles. Passing through the lobby before the show, I saw Betty White and her husband Allen Ludden waiting in line. — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) December 31, 2021

Ryan Reynolds:

The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret. pic.twitter.com/uevwerjobS — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 31, 2021



Henry Winkler

Betty White : I is very hard to absorb you are not here anymore.. But the memories of your deLIGHT

are ..Thank you for yur humor , your warmth and your activism ..

Rest now and say Hi to Bill — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) December 31, 2021

Susan Kelechi Watson

Iconic Actress, Comedian Betty White Dead At 99 https://t.co/W6rkjc2SIQ — Susan Kelechi Watson (@skelechiwatson) December 31, 2021

Melissa Rivers

The last of the great TV icons has left us. Betty White could land a joke and take a joke like no one else in the business. She was smart, beautiful and hilarious all rolled into one. RIP to a tremendous star. pic.twitter.com/IatpozUpUL — Melissa Rivers (@MelRivers) December 31, 2021

Reese Witherspoon

So sad to hear about Betty White passing. I loved watching her characters that brought so much joy. Thank you, Betty, for making us all laugh! https://t.co/iOkmHLrW21 — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) December 31, 2021

Marlee Matlin

Betty White will go down in the history books as ageless..99 or 100, the numbers belie the fact that she lived the best life EVER! RIP Betty White. 🤟🏻❤️🤟🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/w6hA3zxPW9 — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) December 31, 2021

Kathy Griffin

1) Betty White. Where do I begin? I’ve known her long, but I think the first time I met her was when she was a guest star on Suddenly Susan in the late 90s. Everyone was very excited she was on the show. I had accidentally parked in her parking spot that day. She walks in… — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 31, 2021

George Takei

Our national treasure, Betty White, has passed just before her 100th birthday. Our Sue Ann Nivens, our beloved Rose Nylund, has joined the heavens to delight the stars with her inimitable style, humor, and charm. A great loss to us all. We shall miss her dearly. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 31, 2021

Ellen DeGeneres:

What an exceptional life. I’m grateful for every second I got to spend with Betty White. Sending love to her family, friends and all of us. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 31, 2021

Mark Ruffalo

As if 2021 wasn’t bad enough. Rest In Peace, Queen Betty White. pic.twitter.com/BfxwP31km0 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 31, 2021

Diane Kruger



Andy Cohen:

Tonight we will raise MANY glasses to the WONDERFUL legacy of Betty White!!! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ — Andy Cohen (@Andy) December 31, 2021

Seth Meyers:

RIP Betty White, the only SNL host I ever saw get a standing ovation at the after party. A party at which she ordered a vodka and a hotdog and stayed til the bitter end. — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) December 31, 2021



LeVar Burton:

Y’all, with the passing of #BettyWhite we have lost one of the best humans ever! — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) December 31, 2021

Sherri Shephard

We should all have a gorgeous life like Betty White lived! What joy she brought to our world and what a body of work she leaves behind! A ‘Golden Girl’ just got her wings in Heaven! 🙏🏾#BettyWhite #GoldenGirls https://t.co/J5KAiVXqBL — Sherri Shepherd (@sherrieshepherd) December 31, 2021

Don Lemon:

Y’all, with the passing of #BettyWhite we have lost one of the best humans ever! — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) December 31, 2021

John Cleese:

I’d like to point out today that the wonderful Betty White once played the role of Sybil Fawlty in a disastrous American adaptation of Fawlty Towers I felt very proud she was involved and wish to apologise to her for the experience — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) December 31, 2021

Meredith Salenger:

I had the distinct please pleasure of getting to work with Betty White on a film called “Lake Placid” many years ago. https://t.co/KtkUysJO8X She & my Grandma are a week apart & always remind me of each other. What a life she had. What a light she was. Will love her always🌈💖😔 — Meredith Salenger (@MeredthSalenger) December 31, 2021

Viola Davis:

Ryan Seacrest

All of us in Times Square and around the world are grieving the loss of Betty White. She was a TV pioneer who paved the way for so many people. Beyond that, she showed us what you can accomplish in a lifetime through kindness and humor. Rest in peace to a true American icon. pic.twitter.com/J3GekFkzrj — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) December 31, 2021

Sarah Hyland

Debbie Allen:

#BettyWhite we will celebrate your 100th birthday and the many decades of Joy you have given the world. Rest in Power. 🙏🏼❤️💋 pic.twitter.com/3A4uMRoDP2 — Debbie Allen (@msdebbieallen) December 31, 2021

Dionne Warwick:

Another brilliant talent has made her transition. I had the pleasure of getting to know Betty White and shared a few giggles with her. May she rest in well-earned peace. ❤️ — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 31, 2021



Conan O’Brien

God bless Betty White. As my mom would say, “we were so lucky to have her.”https://t.co/pXzu6JezOg — Conan O’Brien (@ConanOBrien) December 31, 2021

Al Roker

Just heartbroken to hear of the passing of American #icon and treasure, @bettymwhite just shy of her #100thbirthday. Spending time with her was a gift. pic.twitter.com/9Lp072knXP — Al Roker (@alroker) December 31, 2021

President Biden

Betty White brought a smile to the lips of generations of Americans. She’s a cultural icon who will be sorely missed. Jill and I are thinking of her family and all those who loved her this New Year’s Eve. — President Biden (@POTUS) December 31, 2021

US Army

We are saddened by the passing of Betty White. Not only was she an amazing actress, she also served during WWII as a member of the American Women’s Voluntary Services. A true legend on and off the screen. pic.twitter.com/1HRDYCeV7w — U.S. Army (@USArmy) December 31, 2021

Valerie Bertinelli

Dan Rather:

A spirit of goodness and hope. Betty White was much beloved because of who she was, and how she embraced a life well lived. Her smile. Her sense of humor. Her basic decency. Our world would be better if more followed her example. It is diminished with her passing. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) December 31, 2021

