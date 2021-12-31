Betty White Dead At 99: Steve Martin, Henry Winkler And More Stars React

Betty White has died at 99, just weeks shy of her 100th birthday.

The legendary entertainer, who was known for her sharp wit and loveable personality, was beloved by many in the Hollywood community and beyond. Dozens of celebrities, from Steve Martin and Henry Winkler to George Takei and Marlee Matlin to Kathy Griffin paid their respects to Betty on Friday.

Betty would have been 100 on January 17 and stars reflected on her incredible career from starring in “Golden Girls” to her big-screen moments in “The Proposal” and more.

“Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever,” her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas told PEOPLE in a statement on Friday. “I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.”

Steve Martin

Ryan Reynolds:


Henry Winkler

Susan Kelechi Watson

Melissa Rivers

Reese Witherspoon

Marlee Matlin

Kathy Griffin

George Takei

Ellen DeGeneres:

Mark Ruffalo

Diane Kruger

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger)


Andy Cohen:

Seth Meyers:


PHOTOS: Hollywood ‘Golden’ Girl Betty White

Hollywood 'Golden' Girl Betty White

Hollywood ‘Golden’ Girl Betty White

View Gallery

LeVar Burton:

Sherri Shephard

Don Lemon:

John Cleese:

Meredith Salenger:

Viola Davis:

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VIOLA DAVIS (@violadavis)

Ryan Seacrest

Sarah Hyland

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland)

Debbie Allen: 

Dionne Warwick: 


Conan O’Brien

Al Roker

President Biden

US Army

Valerie Bertinelli
President Biden

US Army

Dan Rather:

Dan Rather:

Copyright © 2022 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read More

Anne Rice, 'Interview With The Vampire' Author, Dies At 80 After Complications From Stroke

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.