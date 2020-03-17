Beverley Mitchell Pregnant With Third Baby After Suffering Miscarriage

Beverley Mitchell is feeling extra lucky this St. Patrick’s Day—she and hubby Michael Cameron are expecting their third baby together!

The “7th Heaven” alum took to Instagram to share the news, writing, “We finally got our gold at the end of the rainbow!!!! We are pregnant with our rainbow baby!”

In 2018, the actress revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage, writing on her blog, “…Much to our surprise, we came to find out it was twins! After our shock, came acceptance and excitement. A few weeks later, our new dream of our growing family came crashing down; we had a miscarriage.”

After the loss, Beverley told Us Weekly that she relied on former “7th Heaven” co-star Jessica Biel for support during that time, saying, “She was very supportive through everything and was always checking in on me and through the whole miscarriage thing.”

Beverley reflected on the loss in today’s exciting announcement, revealing, “The road hasn’t always been easy but it is so worth it! It has been far but scarier this time around but just got a great checkup so we are feeling lucky!”

Beverley and Michael share two children together already: 6-year-old daughter Kenzie and 5-year-old son Hutton.

— by Katcy Stephan