Beyoncé Celebrates Twins Rumi and Sir On Their 4th Birthday: ‘What’s Better Than 1 Gift’

Beyoncé is one proud mama!

The singer celebrated her twins Rumi and Sir’s birthday on Sunday with a sweet post in honor of their 4th birthday.

“What’s better than 1 gift…2. Happy Birthday Rumi & Sir,” Beyoncé wrote on her personal website.

At the end of March, the superstar and her fellow Grammy-winning mini-me enjoyed a family beach day with Sir, Rumi and 9-year-old Blue Ivy.

Queen Bey showed off the rare outing on Instagram, including a cute mother-daughter selfie of her and Blue’s lunch date at Nobu Malibu. The mom of three also shared a peek at herself hitting the sand with her little ones. Though, as usual, she didn’t include a caption in her post, the snaps spoke for themselves! Fans couldn’t believe how quickly the youngest Carters are growing up.

Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z welcomed their twins in 2017 but didn’t introduce them to the world until a month later in July.

The singer posted a picture of herself holding the babies on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today.” She didn’t mention the babies’ genders.

Beyoncé was wearing a flowing garment with a long veil in the photo and standing in front a flowered arch with the sea behind her.

